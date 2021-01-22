No test for 11th class students, marks to be awarded on proportionate basis: Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided not to conduct the exams for class 11th students which were postponed due to heavy snowfall in January first week.

The additional secretary school education department in its letter to JK Board of School Education (BOSE) has conveyed that the marks of the theory and the practical components of the postponed subjects will be awarded on proportionate basis.

As already reported by Greater Kashmir the JKBOSE had written to the administrative department about the postponed exams keeping in view the harsh winters.

Meanwhile, the director academics in JKBOSE, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Peer in a notice has notified that the examination of the theory papers which were scheduled to be held on January 03 and 06 besides the external practical of class 11th annual regular session 2020 of Kashmir and Warwan, Kishtwar district in Jammu winter zones will not be conducted afresh.

“The exams were postponed due to heavy snowfall shall not be held now,” the notice reads.

The notice further states that the marks in left over theory papers that were postponed shall be awarded proportionately as the mean of the marks obtained by the candidate in other theory papers in which he/she has appeared.

“The marks in the external practical shall be awarded proportionally on the basis of the marks obtained in internal assessment already conducted by the respective schools of Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division,” the notice reads.

A Board official said the examination which were postponed on January 03 include Mathematics and applied mathematics of science stream, Sociology in Arts stream and one subject on Home Science stream. However, the examination of commerce stream was completed before the snowfall.

“On January 6th, we had scheduled examination of additional (vocational) subjects which were postponed as well,” the official said.

The official said the examination of only one subject was pending in some stream and the number of students supposed to appear in the exams was very less.

“The government decision to award marks in left over subjects on proportionate basis is in the interest of students as it is very difficult for the students to write exams in biting cold,” the official said.