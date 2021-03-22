No vehicular movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Authorities on Monday informed that due to inclement weather conditions there shall be no traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow.



J&K traffic police in a communique said that in view of bad weather forecast by the MeT department, there are chances of shooting stones and landslides on the highway.



It said that due to heavy accumulation of snow, the Mughal road connecting Poonch and Shopian districts shall continue to remain closed.



Traffic police further urged commuters to confirm the status of the road before travelling on the strategic highway.