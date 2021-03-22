Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 5:41 PM

No vehicular movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

J&K traffic police in a communique said that in view of bad weather forecast by the MeT department, there are chances of shooting stones and landslides on the highway.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 5:41 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Authorities on Monday informed that due to inclement weather conditions there shall be no traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow.

J&K traffic police in a communique said that in view of bad weather forecast by the MeT department, there are chances of shooting stones and landslides on the highway. 

Trending News
NIA had re-registered the case as RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU and had taken over the investigation. NIA had earlier filed charge sheet against eight accused in this case. [File]

NIA files charge sheet in DySP case, accuses PDP leader Waheed Parra of financing Hizb

The on-spot testing of people not wearing masks was carried out in view of the rise in daily COVID-19 cases in Srinagar.

Face mask violators undergo on-the-spot COVID-19 testing in Srinagar

IGP Vijay Kumar L) along with GoC Victor Force Rashim Bali addressing media at PCR Srinagar on Monday: Screengrab

Stone pelting a bigger issue than militancy in Kashmir: IGP Vijay Kumar

It said that due to heavy accumulation of snow, the Mughal road connecting Poonch and Shopian districts shall continue to remain closed.

Traffic police further urged commuters to confirm the status of the road before travelling on the strategic highway. 

Tagged in , , , , , ,
Related News