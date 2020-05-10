“Nobody will be left behind": DC Srinagar on evacuation of students stranded in Bangladesh

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Sunday said all the medical students stranded in Bangladesh will be evacuated by the government.

“All Srinagar-bound medical students in Bangladesh, pl (please) don’t worry or panic. Each one of you will be home InShaAllah,” he tweeted.

He was responding to the grievance of a stranded student from Bangladesh who sought his intervention to shift them back home.

“We are students of EMC Bangladesh, we got confirmation on flight two to fly from Dhaka but (names of) four students here are not in the list. They got an email to book business class tickets which is not affordable. So we request you to please intervene in this matter,” read a grievance posted by a student, Junaid Bhat.

The DC further tweeted that 322 air tickets were booked today (Sunday). “More to follow. NONE will be left behind. Bulk purchase of tickets by us is to avoid individual inconveniences,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier, around 72 Kashmir-based medical students in Community based medical college complained that their names did not figure in the list of students named for evacuation.

Already, the J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subramanyam has written to foreign secretary of the Government of India and urged that left out students in Bangladesh may be airlifted in an aircraft with a capacity of 250 persons.