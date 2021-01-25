Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 11:22 AM

Normal flight operations expected at Srinagar airport today as weather improves

Flight were suspended at the airport on Saturday due to snow accumulation on the runway and poor visibility, but resumed Sunday afternoon after improvement in weather.
Air traffic resumes at Srinagar airport after over 24-hour disruption
Srinagar airport runway/GK file photo

With the improvement in weather in Kashmir valley, air traffic is likely to operate as normal at the Srinagar airport on Monday, airport authorities said.

“Today weather looks clear for flight operation[s]. We hope positively for all flights movement today, (sic)” the Twitter handle of Srinagar airport read this morning.

Flight operations were suspended at the airport on Saturday due to snow accumulation on the runway and poor visibility, but resumed on Sunday afternoon after improvement in weather.

