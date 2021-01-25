Normal flight operations expected at Srinagar airport today as weather improves

With the improvement in weather in Kashmir valley, air traffic is likely to operate as normal at the Srinagar airport on Monday, airport authorities said.

“Today weather looks clear for flight operation[s]. We hope positively for all flights movement today, (sic)” the Twitter handle of Srinagar airport read this morning.

Flight operations were suspended at the airport on Saturday due to snow accumulation on the runway and poor visibility, but resumed on Sunday afternoon after improvement in weather.