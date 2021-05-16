Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 5:19 PM

Normal life remains affected in J&K as admin extends lockdown till May 24

The officials said restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain in force on Sunday, though the curbs were not strict.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 5:19 PM
Security personnel sto a commuter in Srinagar's Budshah Kadal area amid restrictions to contain the COVID-19 spread in the region on Sunday, 16 May 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]
Security personnel sto a commuter in Srinagar’s Budshah Kadal area amid restrictions to contain the COVID-19 spread in the region on Sunday, 16 May 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

The lockdown imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases entered the 18th day on Sunday as the normal life remained affected in most areas of the union territory, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Saturday extended the lockdown till May 24.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Ashraf Sehrai's sons arrested for 'raising anti-national slogans', not booked under PSA: police

KU Vice Chancellor, faculty, officers condole demise of Prof GM Bhat

File Photo

Had prior inputs about Shopian IED blast: IGP Kashmir

The officials said restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain in force on Sunday, though the curbs were not strict.

Markets remained shut and public transport was off the roads, they said.

However, private cars were seen plying in some areas of the city here and other district headquarters in the valley and the Jammu region, the officials said.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Ashraf Sehrai's sons arrested for 'raising anti-national slogans', not booked under PSA: police

Police fire tear gas to break up a pro-Palestine protest in Paris (Image source: Videograb)

Tens of thousands hold pro-Palestine protest in Paris despite ban

KU Vice Chancellor, faculty, officers condole demise of Prof GM Bhat

A health worker after taking a COVID-9 test sample in Srinagar, May 9, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

33 fresh COVID-19 deaths in J&K, toll 3,122

Several roads have been sealed by security forces and barricades have been put at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley to prevent the movement of people.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed a curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day till May 17.

However, On Saturday, the lockdown was extended till 7 am on May 24.

Tagged in , ,
Related News