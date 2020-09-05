North Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Kupwara woods

A gunfight broke out out on Saturday afternoon between militants and the security forces in Dana behak Warnow area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said.

ASP Kupwara, Mir Ifroz said a joint team of Police, Army’s RR 28 and CRPF a launched cordon-and-search-operation in Dana Behak woods.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

The exchange of fire was going on at the time of filing this report.