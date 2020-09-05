Kashmir, Latest News
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara ,
UPDATED: September 5, 2020, 4:15 PM

North Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Kupwara woods

The exchange of fire was going on at the time of filing this report.
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara ,
UPDATED: September 5, 2020, 4:15 PM
File Pic
File Pic

A gunfight broke out out on Saturday afternoon between militants and the security forces in Dana behak Warnow area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said.

ASP Kupwara, Mir Ifroz said a joint team of Police, Army’s RR 28 and CRPF a launched cordon-and-search-operation in Dana Behak woods.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives; J&K toll 835

CRPF trooper wounded in grenade attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

J&K reports highest single-day spike of 1617 covid-19 cases, total 47542

Image Source: Twitter

Weapons recovered from truck near Jawahar tunnel seemingly meant for new militant recruits: Police Officer

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

The exchange of fire was going on at the time of filing this report.

Related News