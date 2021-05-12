North Kashmir man surrenders before security forces over three years after crossing over to PaK: police

A 36-year-old man hailing from Hathlanga village of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district surrendered before the security forces on Tuesday almost four years after crossing over to Pakistani Administered Kashmir, officials said.

A police handout said that Shabir Ahmad Cheechi son of Ghulam Mohammad Cheechi had illegally crossed over to PaK in October 2017 and was residing there since then.

Cheechi returned to this side of the border last night and surrendered before Army’s 3 Rajput Unit and Baramulla Police, the handout said.

It said that no recoveries had been made from Cheechi’s possession while a case has been registered in this regard at Police Station Uri and further investigation taken up.