Top LeT commander killed in north Kashmir gunfight: IGP

A Top commander of Lashkar Toiba was killed in an encounter in Saloosa area of Kreeri of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told GNS that top commander of LeT was killed in an encounter at Saloosa. He identified the slain militant as Anees Alias Chota Sultan from Pakistan.

Sultan was active since 2018 and was operating in Sopore, Zangeer and Bandipore areas.

01 AK-47 and 5 magazine were recovered from the slain militant, the official said.

Pertinently, this is second encounter in Baramulla district this week. 03 militants, 02 Army soldiers, 02 CRPF and 01 SPO of J&K police was killed in previous encounter at Kreeri.(GNS)