Norway MP nominates Trump for Nobel Prize citing Kashmir

A Norwegian parliamentarian has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize citing what he claimed was Trump’s role in facilitating contacts between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute, reported IANS news agency.

Although the primary focus of his nomination was the Israel-United Arab Emirates (UAE) deal, Christian Tybring-Gjedde asserted in his letter to the Nobel Committee that Trump played a “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and a creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan,” Fox News reported on Tuesday.

However, India has turned down Trump’s repeated offers to mediate or “arbitrate” the Kashmir dispute and there have been no high-level bilateral contacts between the two countries since 2015.

In August last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told reporters in front of Trump that all the issues between India and Pakistan were bilateral in nature. “…and we don’t want to trouble any third country. We can discuss and resolve these issues bilaterally”.