'Not in a position to continue political activities': Shah Faesal steps down as JKPM president

IAS officer-turned-politician, Shah Faesal has stepped down as the president of J&K Peoples Movement, a party he founded last year, as he was not in a position to “continue with political activities”.

“State Executive Committee of J&K Peoples Movement (JKPM) in an online meeting today discussed the ongoing political developments in the state. In the said meeting, the request of Dr. Shah Faesal to spare him from the organisational responsibilities was discussed. Dr Shah Faesal had informed State Executive Members that he is not in a position to continue with political activities and wants to be freed from the responsibilities of the organisation,” read a statement issued by the party.

Keeping in view this request, it was decided to accept his request so that he can better continue with his life and contribute whichever way he chooses, added the statement.

“On this occasion, Dr Shah Faesal’s contribution as a well-wisher of the people of J&K was recalled and best wishes were accorded to him. It was further unanimously decided to appoint current Vice President Feroze Peerzada as President for the party in the interim till formal elections can be held for the post of President,” the statement read further.

The Committee, as per the statement, also accepted the resignation of Chairman Javed Mustafa Mir and accorded farewell to him. Javed Mustafa Mir, who had also joined the JKPM after resigning from the PDP last year, has been under house arrest since August 5, 2019.

Faesal had on Sunday removed from his Twitter bio his designation as the president of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), a party he had founded after resigning from the civil services in 2019.