Not only holding polls, being arrested also part of political process: NC leader

Holding Assembly elections in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir should not be the only goal of mainstream politicians and being arrested is also part of the political process, National Conference leader Ruhullah Mehdi has said.

“Many of my colleagues are detained under the PSA. Others including me are put under house detention. My heart goes out to them and I wish & pray for their immediate release. But, believe me their and our (house) detention is a political message and process itself,” he tweeted on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Mehdi said the political leaders of Kashmir should not be seeking permission from the government for various things as it would mean doing only what the government wants them to do.

A former cabinet minister of the erstwhile state of J&K and a three-time legislator, Mehdi said he was ready to be taken from his home to a prison but would not ask permission of the government to do what he wants.

“I am currently under house detention and I am honestly ready to be taken to a prison after what I say. But I would never ask them to LET us. When you ask them to let us, it will naturally be on their terms,” the chief spokesperson of the NC said, adding it’s insulting to ask THEM to let’ us.

“Revisit domicile law? Lift curbs on Internet? ‘LET’ political process be run? Is that all what you are looking for in this reconciliation? If I am not reading wrong, you are basically asking for 4G (internet)and THEIR ‘PERMISSION’ to let us start the political process? & then all is well? he further said.

He said while the government was doing a job, the hands of local leaders were not tied.

“They are doing job. Our hands aren’t tied. Our thoughts aren’t tied. If the objective is not only elections, we are only in a political process. Asking them to let’ us start means doing only what they want us to do,” he said.

His tweets were in response to an article by his party colleague Tanvir Sadiq in a local daily. Sadiq had called for the release of all political leaders including Mehbooba Mufti, Ali Muhammad Sagar and Shah Faesal, besides restoration of all means of communication. He had also called on the government to allow resumption of the political process.

“This provokes a question in my mind. What is a political process for you? Only an election? If we go with a reason and stand our course, even being detained is a part of political process, he said.