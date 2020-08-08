GK Top News, Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar
August 8, 2020

Noted educationist Agha Ashraf Ali no more

A family member said Agha Ashraf breathed his last at 11:45 pm.
Renowned academician, Agha Ashraf Ali passed away at his home late last night. He was 97.

A family member said Agha Ashraf breathed his last at 11:45 pm at his Rajbagh residence.

He was weak due to old age but healthy. He died peacefully minutes after going to bed, said a family statement.

He will be buried today at his family graveyard Gulistan Baba Mazaar, at Alamgari Bazar area of Old city.

The family statement said that there will be no congregational Fatiha/gatherings due to prevailing circumstances in the valley. People have been requested to offer Fatiha individually and offer condolences to the family members through social media.

Agha Ashraf Ali is survived by a son Agha Iqbal Ali and daughters Hena Ahmed and Sameetah Agha.

Agha Ashraf played a very important role in the education of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir.

