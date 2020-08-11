Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who had tested COVID-19 positive, passes away

Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for coronavirus, passed away at a hospital in Indore on Tuesday after suffering two heart attacks, reports said.

“He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for Covid-19. He had 60% pneumonia,” said Dr Vinod Bhandari of Sri Aurobindo Hospital, according to Hindustan Times.

The report said Indori had tweeted about him being COVID-19 positive before he was admitted to the hospital.