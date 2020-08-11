India, Latest News
GK Web Desk
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 11, 2020, 6:53 PM

Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who had tested COVID-19 positive, passes away

Indori had tweeted about him being COVID-19 positive before he was admitted to the hospital.
GK Web Desk
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: August 11, 2020, 6:53 PM
File Image of Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori
File Image of Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori

Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for coronavirus, passed away at a hospital in Indore on Tuesday after suffering two heart attacks, reports said.

“He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for Covid-19. He had 60% pneumonia,” said Dr Vinod Bhandari of Sri Aurobindo Hospital, according to Hindustan Times.

Trending News
Representational Pic

12 deaths take J&K COVID-19 tally to 512

Representational Pic

Lab supervisor tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

536 new covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 26949

GK Photo

Govt orders mandatory presence of officers above under secretary-rank at I-day functions in Srinagar, Jammu

The report said Indori had tweeted about him being COVID-19 positive before he was admitted to the hospital.

Related News