“Nothing more than a white lie": Saifuddin Soz on govt version that he was a free man

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Friday said that the police have produced a video to show that he was a free man, but the video, he said, was “nothing more than a white lie”.

Soz made the remark a day after he said that he continued to be under house arrest, in spite of the Jammu and Kashmir administration informing the Supreme Court that there are no curbs on the movement of the former Union minister.

“Today, I went to see my ailing sister at Gulbarg Colony, Hyderpora, Srinagar. Since the police would not allow me to travel without its vehicle, two PSOs accompanied me. When I returned to home, the police produced and released a video showing that I was a free man. This version of the police is nothing more than a white lie,” said Soz, in a statement.

He said that he was not allowed by the police to see his daughter who lives in the neighbourhood. “Meanwhile, I tried to go out of my premises at 12.35 pm today to see my daughter in the neighbourhood but the police did not allow me to go out!” said Soz. “I confirm the fact that I am under ‘house-arrest’ and I can not go out, at all.”

The Congress leader said that the government version that he was a free man was wrong. “I do not know why the government has resorted to such underhand means. I have not violated any law of the land, yet I am under ‘detention’. My detention shows how civil liberties stand suppressed in Kashmir,” he added, in the statement.

However, spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir administration Rohit Kansal said there is no question of lying in the apex court and reiterated the stand that Soz is a free man.

“Mr. Saiffudin Soz former MP and Minister not under arrest or detention. He has been to Delhi twice- in October and December. Free to go wherever he likes with usual security drill. No question of lying in Hon SC,” he said in a tweet.