Nothing yet decided on reopening of J&K schools: Advisor Sharma

Following the directives of Government of India (GoI) to submit the proposal over reopening of schools, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir Saturday said they are discussing the matter and have not finalized anything yet.

Top officials in the administration said that they were asked to submit the proposal to GoI as to whether there was any feasibility with regard to reopening of schools following the closure in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

News agency KNO quoted the advisor to governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma as having said: “The GoI has asked for inputs on reopening of schools from the authorities of all states.”

“As of now discussions are going on here with regard to the matter, but nothing has been decided,” Sharma said.

In the second week of March this year, the government had ordered closure of all educational institutions in view of COVID-19 pandemic.