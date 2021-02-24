Now, Bird Flu reported among dead crows in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Cases of avian influenza popularly known as bird flu have been found among dead crows in at least three areas north Kashmir’s Kupwara district prompting administration to order immediate measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Soon after the confirmation of the cases, District Magistrate Kupwara has declared a one-kilometer radius from the epicentre as infected zone while areas extending upto 10 kilometers radius have been declared as alert zones.

Quoting an official communiqué issued by DC Kupwara, news agency KNO reported the positive cases of Avian Influenza among dead crows have been reported in Payerpora Gulgam, and District Treasury premises of the district.

In response, the administration has ordered the designation of the infected and alert zones under section 144 CrPC.

Besides, Chief Animal Husbandry officer Kupwara has been asked to conduct random sampling within 1 km of the areas declared as “Infected Zones” and intensify surveillance in the whole “Alert Zones”.

Authorities have also ordered disinfection in the entire area, where the mortality in birds has been reported, to be carried out by Chief Animal Husbandry officer Kupwara in collaboration with Forest Department, Wildlife Department Kupwara and Municipal Council Kupwara.

Dead birds, if any, should be disposed of by deep burial, the communiqué said adding that for sample collection and testing, the whole bird may be sent to the lab and the dead bird should not be exposed to the population without ensuring bio-safety and Zoo-Sanitary measures. It also directed for intensifying surveillance of poultry in the areas.

In case of any unusual mortality in poultry/migratory birds, general public has been asked to contact the following officials: Dr Irshad Khoja, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Kupwara (7006721396), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Langate (7889858859) and Poultry Development Officer Kupwara (01955252283) designated as District Nodal officer for management of Avian Influenza (H5N8) in the District Kupwara.

Pertinently in the last 48 hours, cases of bird flu have been reported among dead crows in Anantnag and Shopian district while cases were confirmed among domestic geese in Bandipora.