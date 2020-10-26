Now, Maharashtra's Dy CM Ajit Pawar tests COVID positive

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that he had tested coronavirus positive and got himself admitted to a private city hospital.

Making an announcement on the social media, Nationalist Congress Party senior leader Pawar, 61, said he was asymptomatic but as advised by his doctors got himself admitted to Breach Candy Hospital as a precautionary measure.

“My health is perfect. After a bit of rest I shall be in your midst soon,” Pawar said in a message, four days after he had gone into isolation after feeling feverish.

He appealed to all, including NCP activists, to take care and not worry about his condition.

Ajit Pawar had remained absent at a major public function last week when senior state politician Eknath Khadse quit the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the NCP.

Ajit Pawar joins the long list of state VIPs who have been infected by coronavirus in the past months, including around 15 Ministers.

Just two days ago, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tested positive, followed by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, who went into isolation after his report came positive on Sunday.