Now Poonch SSP's office, DPO closed as employee tests COVID-19 positive

Hours after the authorities closed the office of Deputy Commissioner Poonch for public, the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police and the District Police Office were closed on Tuesday after an official tested COVID-19 positive.

The Deputy Commissioner’s office was closed as a precautionary measure after 14 employees tested COVID-19 positive, said an official.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that due to detection of a positive case in District Police Office Poonch, the general public is requested not to visit the SSP Office for next few days.

He said the office will remain closed and the place will be sanitized and contacts tested again for COVID-19.

He asked people to contact them over the phone in case of any urgency.