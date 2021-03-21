Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 5:17 PM

Now, Yasir Reshi formally resigns from PDP

On being asked about which party he was going to join, Reshi said that he "will first have discussions with his workers and then will take a step forward". Reshi is the second PDP leader to part ways with the party today.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 5:17 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

People’s Democratic Party Leader from Nesbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, Yasir Reshi on Sunday formally resigned from the party.

News agency KNO quoted Reshi saying he has formally sent his resignation to the party.

Trending News
GK Photo

'True brotherhood': Muslims perform last rites of Kashmiri Pandit in Ganderbal

Representational Image

Students at risk as coaching centres flout COVID-19 guidelines

File Photo of Khurshid Alam

Khurshid Alam quits PDP

Reshi said that he had already parted ways with the party leadership about two years ago and today he has formally resigned from the party.

On being asked about which party he was going to join, Reshi said that he “will first have discussions with his workers and then will take a step forward”. Reshi is the second PDP leader to part ways with the party today. 

Earlier in the day, Khurshid Alam also resigned from the party citing “lack of political vision and strategy as the reason for quitting the party”.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News