Now, Yasir Reshi formally resigns from PDP

People’s Democratic Party Leader from Nesbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, Yasir Reshi on Sunday formally resigned from the party.

News agency KNO quoted Reshi saying he has formally sent his resignation to the party.

Reshi said that he had already parted ways with the party leadership about two years ago and today he has formally resigned from the party.

On being asked about which party he was going to join, Reshi said that he “will first have discussions with his workers and then will take a step forward”. Reshi is the second PDP leader to part ways with the party today.

Earlier in the day, Khurshid Alam also resigned from the party citing “lack of political vision and strategy as the reason for quitting the party”.