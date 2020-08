Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar on Friday blamed Jaish-e-Muhammad militant group for the Nowgam bypass attack that left two cops dead and another wounded.

Talking to reporters at the attack site, Kumar said that Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit has carried the attack.

“The militants have been identified and they will be neutralized soon,” the Kashmir police chief said.

The attack took place today morning even as Kashmir remains on high alert in view of August 15.