Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 26, 2020, 6:12 PM

Number of Covid-19 patients now 523 in Jammu and Kashmir with detection of fresh cases

All the new cases are from the Kashmir Valley, they added.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 26, 2020, 6:12 PM
File Representational Pic
File Representational Pic

Twenty-seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total in the Union territory to 523, officials said here.

All the new cases are from the Kashmir Valley, they added.

Trending News
File Pic

Death toll 4 as two more militants killed in Kulgam gunfight: Police

Representational Pic

Lockdown: Kashmiri students stuck in Agra seek UP CM's help

File Pic

Two militants killed, two more trapped in south Kashmir's Kulgam: Police

File Pic

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Kulgam: Police

Of the total number of cases reported in the Union territory, 466 are from Kashmir and 57 from Jammu.

While 137 patients have recovered, six have died due to the disease, the officials said.

More than 66,000 people are under surveillance, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home-isolation.

Latest News
File Pic

Death toll 4 as two more militants killed in Kulgam gunfight: Police

Representational Pic

Lockdown: Kashmiri students stuck in Agra seek UP CM's help

File Pic

Two militants killed, two more trapped in south Kashmir's Kulgam: Police

File Pic

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Kulgam: Police

Till date, 66,343 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 6,324 people in home-quarantine, including facilities operated by the government, 263 in hospital quarantine, 376 in hospital isolation and 10,974 under home surveillance. Besides, 48,400 people have completed their surveillance period, the officials added.

Related News