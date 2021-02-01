'Objections overruled': J&K govt officially allots reserved seats for SC, ST and women DDC Chairpersons

The J&K State Election Commission on Monday officially notified reservation of seats for scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and women chairpersons to the maiden District Development Councils (DDCs) overruling objections in this regard, it said, were devoid of merit.

The results of the maiden DDC elections were announced on December 22 following which the J&K SEC notified draft reservation for the said posts on January 25 this year under J&K DDC (Reservation of Offices of Chairpersons ) Rules 2021 and also invited objections in this regard.

But none of the objections or representations received in this regard, had any merit, SEC, K K Sharma said in an order.

“No infirmity, leave alone any irregularity was brought out in the draft notification for reservation,” the order said.

Accordingly, the SEC has allotted the reserved seats of DDC chairpersons to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and women in J&K union territory in terms of the provisions J&K DDC (Reservation of Offices of Chairpersons ) Rules 2021 and subject to the outcome of any writ petition in J&K High Court in this regard.