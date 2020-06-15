Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 10:08 PM

Octogenarian dies of Covid-19; J&K toll now 63

So far, 63 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—Seven from Jammu and 55 from Valley.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 10:08 PM
File Pic Habib Naqash/GK
File Pic Habib Naqash/GK

An 80-year-old died of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the death toll due to the novel Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 63.

The deceased, a resident of Sedow village of southern Shopian district, died two days after he was admitted at CD hospital here.

“He was diabetic and had pneumonia and COPD. He died today,” Dr Salim  Tak, medical superintendent CD hospital told news agency GNS. 

This was the first Covid-19 death recorded in J&K today.

Srinagar district with 15 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 11, Kulgam eight, Anantnag and Shopian six each, five in Kupwara, four in Jammu, three in Budgam, two in Pulwama while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.

