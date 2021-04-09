Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 5:45 PM

Off-duty soldier shot dead in south Kashmir's Bijbehara

He has critical head injury, referred to GMC Anantnag: MS SDH Bijbehara
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 5:45 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

A Territorial Army man, who was on leave, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Bijbehara area of Anantnag on Friday afternoon.

Police officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that unidentified gunmen fired at an army man identified as Mohammed Saleem Akhoon of Bijbhhera. “He was immediately shifted to SDH Bijbhhera in a critical condition,” a police official said.

Trending News
A man walks inside Kashmir's historical Jamia Masjid. [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]

COVID-19: No Fajr, Isha and Tarawih prayers at Jamia Masjid as govt announces night curfew

A man being sampled for COVID-19 at Srinagar's TRC. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

'Beats logic': Kashmir doctors' body says night curfew won't stop COVID spread

Omar Abdullah while taking a jab at Srinagar on Wednesday. [Image: Twitter/ @OmarAbdullah]

Omar Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19; 'asymptomatic', he says on Twitter

He said the area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

Medical Superintendent SDH Bijbhhera, Dr MS Tulla told KNO that the man had critical head injury and was referred to GMC Anantnag for treatment.

However, he was declared dead on arrival at GMC Anantnag, said Medical Superintendent GMC Anantnag Dr Mohd Iqbal Sofi.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News