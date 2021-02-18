Latest News, Pir Panjal
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: February 18, 2021, 8:15 PM

Offline classes for Terminal semester, final year BGBSU Rajouri students from Feb 22

The decision was taken in a meeting of senior functionaries of the University under the chairmanship of the vice Chancellor Prof. Akbar Masood.
The authorities at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri have decided to start offline classes for terminal semesters/ final year for all academic programs from February 22.

The decision was taken in a meeting of senior functionaries of the University under the chairmanship of the vice Chancellor Prof. Akbar Masood.

“It was also decided that the hostel facilities shall reopen from February 22 as well as per UGC norms,” the university spokesperson said.

During the meeting it was decided that all Covid-19 protocols and SOPs will be strictly followed.

The university has further decided that classes for other semesters will continue in online mode.

