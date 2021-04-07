Omar Abdullah gets COVID-19 jab at SKIMS

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah received the first of the two COVID-19 vaccine doses at SKIMS Soura on Wednesday, he announced on Twitter.

“Got my 1st dose of the COVID vaccine this morning. It was a smooth & painless affair. I’m grateful to everyone at SKIMS, Srinagar for vaccinating me today,” Omar wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Pertinently, Omar’s father and NC President, Farooq Abdullah tested positive for the disease for a second time and is admitted at the SKIMS Soura.