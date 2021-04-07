Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 11:22 AM

Omar Abdullah gets COVID-19 jab at SKIMS

"It was a smooth & painless affair...," Omar said.
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 11:22 AM
Photo Courtesy: @OmarAbdullah/Twitter
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah received the first of the two COVID-19 vaccine doses at SKIMS Soura on Wednesday, he announced on Twitter.

“Got my 1st dose of the COVID vaccine this morning. It was a smooth & painless affair. I’m grateful to everyone at SKIMS, Srinagar for vaccinating me today,” Omar wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Pertinently, Omar’s father and NC President, Farooq Abdullah tested positive for the disease for a  second time and is admitted at the SKIMS Soura.

