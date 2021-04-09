Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 3:27 PM

Omar Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19; 'asymptomatic', he says on Twitter

Pertinently, the former chief minister had on Wednesday taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.
Omar Abdullah while taking a jab at Srinagar on Wednesday. [Image: Twitter/ @OmarAbdullah]
J&K National Conference (JKNC) vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Omar on Friday took to Twitter to announce about him being infected by the virus.

“For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc,” he tweeted.

Omar’s father and president of JKNC Farooq Abdullah had also tested positive last week and was discharged from SKIMS on Wednesday.

