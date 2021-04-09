Omar Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19; 'asymptomatic', he says on Twitter

J&K National Conference (JKNC) vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19.

Omar on Friday took to Twitter to announce about him being infected by the virus.

“For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc,” he tweeted.

For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 9, 2021

Pertinently, the former chief minister had on Wednesday taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

Omar’s father and president of JKNC Farooq Abdullah had also tested positive last week and was discharged from SKIMS on Wednesday.