Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 3, 2020, 4:38 PM

Omar Abdullah welcomes release of Shah Faesal, two PDP leaders from PSA detention

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday welcomes the release of Shah Faesal and two other PDP leaders, Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor from detention.

The trio were detained under PSA last year soon after the GoI revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

Taking to Twitter, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah hailed the release even as he demanded setting free other leaders including Ali Mohammad Sagar, Hilal Lone and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

“Good to hear @shahfaesal , Peer Mansoor & Sartaj Madani have been released from their unjust PSA detention,” said Omar, in a tweet.

“Disappointed that @MehboobaMufti , Sagar Sb & Hilal Lone continue to be detained. It’s high time they are set free as well,” he said in another tweet.

