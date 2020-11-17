Omar, Mehbooba take dig at Amit Shah over his remarks on Gupkar Alliance

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) wants foreign forces to intervene in the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, Omar called Shah’s remarks clear ‘frustration’. “I can understand the frustration behind this attack by the Hon’ble Home Minister. He had been briefed that the People’s Alliance was preparing to boycott elections. This would have allowed the BJP & newly formed King’s party a free run in J&K. We didn’t oblige them,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We are not a “gang” Amit Shah ji, we are a legitimate political alliance having fought & continuing to fight elections, much to your disappointment,” he said in another tweet.

I can understand the frustration behind this attack by the Hon’ble Home Minister. He had been briefed that the People’s Alliance was preparing to boycott elections. This would have allowed the BJP & newly formed King’s party a free run in J&K. We didn’t oblige them. https://t.co/OrLBPAIFVn— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 17, 2020

He said those who oppose BJP ideology were labelled as anti-nationals. “Only in J&K can leaders be detained & called anti-national for participating in elections & supporting the democratic process. The truth is all those who oppose the ideology of the BJP are labelled “corrupt & anti-national”.

Former J&K chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted saying that fighting elections in an alliance is also an anti-national act now. “Fighting elections in an alliance is also anti-national now. BJP can stitch as many alliances in its hunger for power but somehow we are undermining national interest by putting up a united front,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Old habits die hard. Earlier BJPs narrative was that the tukde tukde gang threatened India’s sovereignty & they are now using ‘Gupkar Gang’ euphemism to project us as anti nationals. Irony died a million deaths since its BJP itself that violates the constitution day in & day out,” she said.

Old habits die hard. Earlier BJPs narrative was that the tukde tukde gang threatened India’s sovereignty & they are now using ‘Gupkar Gang’ euphemism to project us as anti nationals. Irony died a million deaths since its BJP itself that violates the constitution day in & day out https://t.co/LoODFZuPmd— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 17, 2020

She said BJP was dividing the people of India. “BJP’s stale tactic of dividing India by projecting themselves as saviours & political opponents as internal & imagined enemies is far too predictable now. Love jihad, tukde tukde & now Gupkar Gang dominates the political discourse instead of like rising unemployment & inflation.”

PAGD is an amalgam of several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir seeking restoration of the erstwhile state’s special status.