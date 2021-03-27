On-duty govt school principal dies in J&K's Rajouri

A principal of a government school, also in-charge zonal education officer in Rajouri district of Jammu died while on duty on Saturday, an official said.

Quoting the official, news agency KNO reported that Principal Government School, Panihad and ZEO Peeri education zone, Rajesh Gupta, died on way to the school in Swari area where he was headed for routine inspection.

He said that Gupta complained of uneasiness and died instantly.

Block Medical Officer Kandi, Dr Iqbal Malik said that a team was on the spot and were ascertaining his actually cause of death.