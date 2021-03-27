Latest News, Pir Panjal
GK Web Desk
Rajouri,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 1:48 PM

On-duty govt school principal dies in J&K's Rajouri

Block Medical Officer Kandi, Dr Iqbal Malik said that a team was on the spot and were ascertaining his actually cause of death.
GK Web Desk
Rajouri,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 1:48 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A principal of a government school, also in-charge zonal education officer in Rajouri district of Jammu died while on duty on Saturday, an official said. 

Quoting the official, news agency KNO reported that Principal Government School, Panihad and ZEO Peeri education zone, Rajesh Gupta, died on way to the school in Swari area where he was headed for routine inspection. 

Trending News
File Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK

Dist admin Srinagar announces voluntary COVID-19 testing of visitors at Tulip Garden

Representational Photo: @Apnipartyonline/Twitter

Apni Party leaders 'detained' to prevent protest against J&K govt's 'exploitative' mining policy

All stations in J&K had maximum temperatures above normal yesterday while there was marked improvement in the night temperatures as well. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]

Minimum and maximum temperatures improve in J&K

GK Photo

3 shops, Govt office gutted in Kupwara

He said that Gupta complained of uneasiness and died instantly.

Block Medical Officer Kandi, Dr Iqbal Malik said that a team was on the spot and were ascertaining his actually cause of death.

Tagged in ,
Related News