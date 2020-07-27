One dead, another injured after vehicle plunges into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Latest News
A man died while another suffered grievous injuries in a mishap on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, police said.

An official said that a Srinagar-bound pick-up truck (bearing registration number JK14D 3673) carrying bovines went out of the driver’s control and plunged into a deep gorge near army camp Digdool, resulting in death of one person and injuries to another.

After receiving information about the accident, the rescue teams comprising police, SDRF, local volunteers and a road opening party of the Army stationed near the accident spot launched a rescue operation, he said.

After hectic efforts, the injured person was rescued from the gorge and shifted to the district hospital Ramban for treatment.

The deceased was identified as Munir Ahmed and the injured as Keshu, both residents of Udhampur.

