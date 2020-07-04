Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: July 4, 2020, 9:54 AM

One dead, another injured in road mishap in Kupwara

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after conducting medico-legal formalities, the official said.
A person died and another was injured after a two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Dooniwari area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district last night, reports said.

A police official told news agency GNS that a two-wheeler bearing registration number JK-09B 1504 was hit by a vehicle near Dooniwari.

In the mishap, as per the official, both the motorcyclist and the pillion rider suffered grave injuries.

Both the injured, identified as Saqib Hassan son of Ghulam Hassan resident of Khumriyal Lolab and Fasil Subhan son of Abdul Subhan resident Bumhama, were evacuated to sub district hospital Sogam.

However the pillion rider Saqib Hassan succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

The other injured Fasil Subhan has been referred to Bone and Joints Hospital, Srinagar for advanced treatment, the official said.

Meanwhile an FIR number 97/2020 u/s 279, 337, 304A has been lodged into the incident and further investigations taken up in this regard.

Related News