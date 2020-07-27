One dead, three injured in Doda road accident

A person died and three others recieved serious injuries when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Dudwar Morh area of Gandoh in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Reports said a load carrier (bearing registration number HP38A -8893) skidded off the road and fell into a 250-feet deep gorge at Dudwar Morh on Gowari-Neli Road in Gandoh sub-division when it was on its way to Neeli from Changa Gowari.

SDPO Gandoh, Nawaz Mohd Khanday said that four persons associated with a telecom company were on their way to a tower site when the mishap took place. “After getting information, I along with a police team immediately rushed to the spot and along with locals shifted all the injured persons to PHC Changa, where doctors declared one of them as brought dead,” said Khanday, adding that other seriously injured were shifted to GMC Doda for further treatment after first aid.

He said the driver’s negligence might have caused the mishap. The deceased has been identified as Kareem Baksh (50), son of Mai, a resident of Tipri, Patshala-Bonjwah area of Kishtwar.

The injured have been identified as driver Mohd Mussa S/o Mohd Hussain R/o Tipri Patshala, Bonjwah, Bashir Ahmed S/o Abdul Gani R/o Loran Mandi Poonch and Mohd Ashraf S/o Kareem Baksh R/o Tipri Patshala Tehsil Banjwah.

Police has registered a case vide FIR No 49/2020 U/s 279/337/304-A IPC at Police Station Gandoh and investigation is going on.