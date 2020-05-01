One dead, three injured in Sopore road accident

One person died and three others were injured in a road accident at Yambren Hardushiva in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday morning.

Reports said that an employee of water works department died and tree other persons sustained injured when a tractor they were traveling on skidded off the road and turned turtle at Yambren Hardushiva.

All the injured were rushed to SDH Sopore where doctors referred one of them to SMHS Srinagar for advanced treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Ayazuddin Baba, son of Ghulam Qadir Baba, a resident of Hardshiva.