Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal ,
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 12:29 PM

One dead, two injured in highway accidents

The deceased was identified as Kehar Singh, a resident of Digiana Jammu.
One person died and two others were injured in separate road accidents on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Ramban district, officials said today.

A mini-truck carrying liquor met with an accident and rolled down into a gorge at Digdol in Ramban district last night, leaving two occupants injured. The truck was heading towards Srinagar when the mishap took place.

The injured — identified as Ghulam Mohammad (49) son of  Nazir Ahmed R/o Halla, at present Maitra Ramban and the driver Rakesh Singh (30) son of Ram Singh R/o Udhampur — were shifted to district hospital Ramban in critical condition.

In another accident, one person died on spot when his car rolled down near Kela Moor Ramban during wee hours today.

