One dead, two injured in highway accidents

One person died and two others were injured in separate road accidents on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Ramban district, officials said today.

A mini-truck carrying liquor met with an accident and rolled down into a gorge at Digdol in Ramban district last night, leaving two occupants injured. The truck was heading towards Srinagar when the mishap took place.

The injured — identified as Ghulam Mohammad (49) son of Nazir Ahmed R/o Halla, at present Maitra Ramban and the driver Rakesh Singh (30) son of Ram Singh R/o Udhampur — were shifted to district hospital Ramban in critical condition.

In another accident, one person died on spot when his car rolled down near Kela Moor Ramban during wee hours today.

The deceased was identified as Kehar Singh, a resident of Digiana Jammu.