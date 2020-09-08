One dead, two injured in Reasi road accident

One person died and two others were injured in a road accident in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

An official said that an SUV, bearing registration number JK02 BL 8094, fell into a gorge near a health facility in Danga Kote on Tote road last night.

He said one person died on the spot and two other occupants were injured in the mishap which took place when the vehicle was heading to Danga Kote from Reasi.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh @ Bittu son of Diwan Chand resident of Kund Khanairi village in Pouni tehsil.

The injured, identified as Kewal Singh son of Puran Singh resident of Kothri tehsil Moungri district Udhampur and Bansi Lal son of Dharam Singh resident of Danga Kote tehsil Bhomag district Reasi, were shifted to District Hospital Reasi.