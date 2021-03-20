One dead, two injured in road mishap in south Kashmir's Anantnag

One person died and two others were injured in a road accident in Nanil Akura area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

According to news agency GNS, a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided with each other in the Nanil Akura area, leaving one person dead and two others injured.

The deceased was identified as Ghulam Mohammed Parray, son of Ghulam Nabi Parray, a resident of Nanil and the injured as Abdul Rasheed and Sadiqa (minor).

Abdul Rasheed, who had suffered serious injuries in the mishap, was immediately shifted to the Public Health Care (PHC) Mattan for specialised treatment.