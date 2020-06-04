One dead, two others injured as tractor turns turtle in Pattan

One person died while two others were injured when a tractor they were traveling on turned turtle in Wanigam Bala village of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning.

Officials told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that three persons in a tractor were heading towards paddy fields when the driver lost control over it and skidded off the road and turned turtle at Wanigam Bala village of Pattan.

“All the injured were rushed to Trauma Hospital Pattan where from one among them was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar,” said the report, adding that the injured man succumbed on way to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Hassan Khan, son of Abdul Ahad Khan of Wanigam Bala.