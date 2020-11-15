One dies in Delhi fire; 205 calls received on Diwali

The Delhi Fire Service received a total of 205 calls on Diwali night. One person was charred to death while another received injuries in a major fire.

During the peak hours from 6 p.m. to 11.58 p.m. on Saturday a total of 129 calls were received.

The major fire reported was from Outer Delhi’s Mundka area in a warehouse in which one person died, while another received burn injuries. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the rescue operation continued till early Sunday.

“At around 11.05 p.m., a fire call was received from Mundka area that fire has erupted in a wood godown near Balbir Saine kanta, near metro pillar 483. One person succumbed to injuries received in the Mundka Fire,” said Atul Garg, Director Delhi Fire Service .

Despite a blanket ban on firecrackers, people indulged in bursting crackers on Diwali night while several took to social media to report the matter.

In comparison to last year Delhi received 40 less fire calls this year on Diwali.

Despite all preventive measures taken by Delhi Police on sale and purchase of firecrackers in the capital, atleast 12 cases were registered and 10 people arrested for selling firecrackers on Diwali.