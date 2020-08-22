One electrocuted to death, four others injured in Banihal

One person died and four others were injured due to an electric shock in Banihal area of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

An official said that the mishap took place around midnight when workers of CPPPL who were clearing the debris of a landslide at Trishul Morh Ramban suffered an electric shock.

The injured, who were identified as Kuldeep Singh Thakur s/o Desraj Thakur R/O Pathshala Kishtwar, Sageer Ahmed s/o Abdul Jabbar r/o Pogal Paristan, a/p Maitra, Ramban, Angrez Singh s/o Vir Singh, Seri Ramban and Sunny Choudhary r/o Jammu, were shifted to district hospital Ramban for treatment.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Choudhary, a resident of Raipur Satwari, Jammu.

An official said the police lodged an FIR no 140/2020 under section 304A at PS Ramban.