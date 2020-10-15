Jammu, Latest News
Srinagar,
October 15, 2020

One kg heroin-like substance recovered in Mankote in J&K's Poonch

"The delivery of this consignment from across the border can’t be ruled out and police is investigating,” he said.
Police have recovered one kilogram of heroin-like substance during a naka checking in Mankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

A police spokesman said that a naka was established by a police party in Mankote last night. “During checking, an unknown suspected person was intercepted who tried to escape but the police party apprehended him,” he said.

During search, police seized one-kg narcotics (heroin like substance) from his possession, said the spokesman, adding that the accused has been arrested.

A case vide FIR No.243 /20 under relevant sections of law has been registered at police Station Mendhar and further investigation is going on.

