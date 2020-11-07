Kashmir, Latest News
One killed, four injured as car falls in nallah Sindh in Sonamarg

One person has been killed while four others have been injured as the car they were travelling in met an accident in central Kashmir’s Sonamarg hill station.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that an Alto car bearing registration number JK16A-6111 was on way from Nilgrath to Kullan when it plunged into nallah Sindh near Shitkari area of Sonamarg resulting in the death of driver and injuries to four other persons including a one year old baby.

Police, locals rushed to the spot after the incident and the injured were taken to PHC Sonamarg for treatment. “They have been referred to Srinagar for advance treatment,” the official said.

