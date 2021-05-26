Ladakh, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Leh,
UPDATED: May 26, 2021, 11:56 AM

One more Covid death in Ladakh, 278 new cases

Leh has accounted for 131 deaths and Kargil 48, officials said.
Local Muslims performing last rites of non-local Christian who died of COVID-19 in Ladakh on May, 17 2021. [File/ GK]
The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh rose to 179 on Thursday with one more fatality in Leh, while 278 new cases in the union territory the pushed the tally to 17,810, officials said.

Of the 278 fresh cases, 259 were reported in Leh and 19 in Kargil, they added.

As many as 179 people in Leh (159) and Kargil (20) were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 16,070.

Of the total cases so far, 14,690 were recorded in Leh district and 3,120 in Kargil.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 1,561 1,348 in Leh and 213 in Kargil, officials said.

