Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 16, 2020, 9:52 PM

One more live shell defused near LoC in Uri's Kamalkote sector: Police

Earlier in the day, one more live shell was defused by the Army in Kamalkote sector of Uri.
Army on Monday evening defused second live shell in Kamalkote sector of border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

“The shell landed in open field in Jabdi village of Kamalkote sector and it has been detonated by the Army’s Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) this evening,” said a police official.

The shells had landed from other side of Line of Control (LOC) in the Friday’s border shelling, the official said.

Earlier in the day, one more live shell was defused by the Army in Kamalkote sector of Uri.

However, locals have been complaining that many more live shells are lying unexploded in Hajipeer and Kamalkote sectors of Uri after the recent cross-LoC shelling that are yet to be defused, risking the lives and properties of the people living along the LoC.

