One more militant killed; Sopore gunfight toll now 3

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday evening said another militant has been shot dead by the security forces, taking the number of militants killed in the ongoing gunfight in Sopore to three.

A police spokesman confirmed the killing of the third militant in Reban area on Twitter.

There was no immediate word on the confirmation of the identity of the slain militants.

The gunfight broke out today morning after a joint team of Police, Army’s 22 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Reban.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.