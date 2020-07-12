GK Top News, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Sopore ,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 1:33 AM

One more militant killed; Sopore gunfight toll now 3

There was no immediate word on the confirmation of the identity of the slain militants.
GK Web Desk
Sopore ,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 1:33 AM
File Photo
File Photo

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday evening said another militant has been shot dead by the security forces, taking the number of militants killed in the ongoing gunfight in Sopore to three.

A police spokesman confirmed the killing of the third militant in Reban area on Twitter.

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19 tests return negative for DGP Dilbag Singh, ADGP

Mubashir Khan/GK File Image

60-year-old Baramulla man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 189

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Curbs to prevent parties from paying homage to July 13 martyrs highly regrettable: Altaf Bukhari

J&K will never forget sacrifice of July 13 martyrs: NC

There was no immediate word on the confirmation of the identity of the slain militants.

The gunfight broke out today morning after a joint team of Police, Army’s 22 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Reban.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

Related News