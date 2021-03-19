Two-way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Authorities on Friday informed that Light Motor vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed to ply on the national highway from both sides on Saturday, subject to fair weather and better road condition.

Traffic Police in a communique asked Traffic Control Units (TCUs) of Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban to liaise with one another before releasing the traffic from Nagrota and Zig (Qazigund) in the time slot of 0900-1300 hours and from Jakheni (Udhampur) in 1000-1400 hours.

It said that Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from Zig (Qazigund) towards Jammu only after all the LMVs have crossed the Banihal sector.