Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 19, 2021, 8:00 PM

Two-way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

It said that Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from Zig (Qazigund) towards Jammu only after all the LMVs have crossed the Banihal sector.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 19, 2021, 8:00 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Authorities on Friday informed that Light Motor vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed to ply on the national highway from both sides on Saturday, subject to fair weather and better road condition.

Traffic Police in a communique asked Traffic Control Units (TCUs) of Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban to liaise with one another before releasing the traffic from Nagrota and Zig (Qazigund) in the time slot of 0900-1300 hours and from Jakheni (Udhampur) in 1000-1400 hours.

Trending News
Sandeep Chaudhary is new city police chief.

In major reshuffle, 25 police officers transferred in J&K

Representational Photo

15 IPS officers promoted in Jammu and Kashmir, four as ADGPs

Representational Photo

Youth, 27, found dead in hospital premises in south Kashmir's Kulgam; cardiac arrest suspected

It said that Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from Zig (Qazigund) towards Jammu only after all the LMVs have crossed the Banihal sector.

Tagged in ,
Related News