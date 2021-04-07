One way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Kashmir, Latest News
Authorities on Wednesday informed that subject to fair weather and better road conditions Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Jammu towards Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow.

Traffic police in a communique asked Traffic Control Units of Jammu and Ramban to liaise with each other before releasing the traffic from Nagrota (Jammu) in the time slot of 0800 to 1300 hours and from Jakheni (Udhampur) from 0900 to 1400 hours.

It said that no vehicle shall be allowed before and after the cut -off timing.

As for the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) it said that they shall be allowed from Jakheni towards Srinagar after the last LMV crosses the Udhampur sector. 

