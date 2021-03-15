One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Authorities on Monday informed that one way Light Motor Vehicle traffic from Jammu towards Srinagar shall be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

J&K Traffic Police in a communiqué asked Traffic Control Unit Jammu to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban for releasing the LMV traffic from Nagrota Jammu in the time slot of 0900 to 1300 hours and from Jakheni Udhampur from 1000 to 1400 hours.

It said that no vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timing.

As per the communiqué, only stranded Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and load carriers shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after the last LMV has crossed.

It further asked security forces not to ply against advisory on the highway in view of traffic congestion.