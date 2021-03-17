One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Authorities on Wednesday informed that one way Light Motor Vehicle traffic from Jammu towards Srinagar shall be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow subject to fair weather and better road condition.

J&K Traffic Police in a communiqué asked Traffic Control Unit Jammu to liaise with its counterpart in Ramban before releasing the LMV traffic from Nagrota Jammu in the time slot of 0500 to 1100 hours and from Jakheni Udhampur, between 0600 to 1200 hours.

It said that no vehicle shall be allowed before and after the cut off timing.

As per the communiqué, only stranded Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and load carriers between Jawahar tunnel and Ramban shall be allowed towards Jammu.

It further asked security forces not to ply against advisory on the highway in view of traffic congestion.