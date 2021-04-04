One way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Authorities on Sunday informed that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Jammu towards Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

However they asked commuters to confirm the status of the road before undertaking the journey.



Traffic police in a communique asked the Control Unit Jammu to liaise with their counterparts in Ramban before releasing the traffic from Nagrota (Jammu) in the time slot of 0500 hours to 1200 hours and from Jakheni (Udhampur) between 0600 hours to 1300 hours.



It said that no vehicle shall be allowed from the opposite direction.